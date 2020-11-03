Baes & Baddies: Eve J Marie Has A Hard Time Covering Considerable Assets

In a story that made some waves earlier, Playboy Playmate and Instagram influencer Eve J. Marie, Or Eve J Marie, nearly got booted from a Southwest Airlines flight. The reason? Her bosom was a bit too out there for the airline attendants and she was made to cover up, which is kind of a shame.

The Sun reported on Ms. Marie’s wardrobe war after traveling from Dallas to Tulsa with her seven-year-old boy in a top that, in most cases, would get her a free drink in almost any bar in the free world. With the “girls” out for air, perhaps Southwest and the passengers could have ignored her ample cleavage but someone on the plane was definitely hating.

The mum said: “When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn’t have a change of clothes, I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended.

“I’m an A list member for SWA and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person travelling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline.

“So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large.

As it stands, Eve J. Marie, already known for baring her skin in many of her lavish photoshoots, probably thought a quick flight and a comfortable outfit, despite being a bit low-cut, wouldn’t be such a big deal. However, Marie says Southwest offered her $100 for her troubles, but she says it’s not enough.

In the meantime, Eve J. Marie’s airline issues put her on our radar and we have the delightful honor of adding her to our Baes and Baddies roll.

Check out the imagery below. And let’s hope she gets to fly as she pleases in the future.

