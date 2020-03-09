Bryson Tiller Newest Daughter Is The Most Adorable Baby! [Photo]

Bryson Tiller and long time girlfriend Kendra Bailey had their newest edition to the family. Pen Griffey has neglected us for quite awhile now to spend time with his family. Kelly Jade Tiller is the second daughter out the Tiller family. Maybe while the baby is asleep Tiller can record some music for us? A new album maybe? We can dream right… anyways, look at his newest daughter she is ADORABLE! She looks like the perfect mix between Bryson & his girlfriend Kendra!
