Tory Lanez might be the Original Don Gorgon when it comes to this Instagram Live thing, once again threatening action that might get his channel chopped down again. Much like the Canadian star had DJ Duffey setting it out for the world, porn starlet Alexis Texas let the buns out in all her cakey snowflake glory.

Real ones might know who Alexis Texas is from her work as a popular pornographic actress and also for her appearance in Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance” video. Along with the work she’s put in on-screen, she’s also directing films these days as well.

Ms. Texas has her considerable cakes out for Lanez’s over-the-top Quarantine Radio airing on Thursday (April 9), and Twitter is absolutely losing their sugar, honey, and iced tea.

We’ve got the reactions below, along with some imagery of award-winning blue movie superstar and director, Alexis Texas via Instagram.

—

Photo:

Cakey Snowflake Alexis Texas Had The Buns Out On Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio was originally published on hiphopwired.com