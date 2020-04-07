Columbia Records Make Philly’s Mont Brown Their Newest A&R

If you are from the city of Philadelphia you have heard the name Mont Brown before. Brown has been a dot connector for the longest putting local talent in position to win.

His most notable one is the work he has done with SimxSantana. Following the success behind Sim & Philly anthem “‘Flexin’ N Flashin’” record labels noticed Mont’s hard work. Columbia Records have just made Mont Brown their newest A&R. Congrats to Mont and the rest of his team!

