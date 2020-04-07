HomeLocal News

Columbia Records Make Philly’s Mont Brown Their Newest A&R

Posted April 7, 2020

If you are from the city of Philadelphia you have heard the name Mont Brown before. Brown has been a dot connector for the longest putting local talent in position to win.

His most notable one is the work he has done with SimxSantana. Following the success behind Sim & Philly anthem “‘Flexin’ N Flashin’” record labels noticed Mont’s hard work. Columbia Records have just made Mont Brown their newest A&R. Congrats to Mont and the rest of his team!

 

Related: SimxSantana &amp; Pop Smoke Had A Song On The Way?

This Is How Paris Nicole Knew SimXSantana Was Philadelphia’s Next Big Star

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

THE DREAM IS REAL I would like to announce that i am now the newest A&R for @columbiarecords 🙏🙏 With so much turmoil going on in this world right now I’m beyond fortunate to get bless with my dream job .Thank you @shawnholiday for believing in me for real man thanks for mentoring me also giving me the game and insight to help elevate my career Thank you @imran1231 and @theronperry , @purplephy27 for believing in me and seeing the hunger in me i appreciate you guys. Thank you @lutivated @sierralever @misschelseashay @jusdave_2x @egomeli @bizzy_copypaste for championing me through this process. @kion18 @fyf_kwizzy it’s all action no days off @nygiant big bro i appreciate you but you know the vibes big bro #ALLACTION #TRUSTTHEPROCESS

A post shared by ALL ACTION (@montbrown) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Really put on for the city in a major way

A post shared by ALL ACTION (@montbrown) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Make Shit Happen Bottom Line #allaction

A post shared by ALL ACTION (@montbrown) on

8.

9.

10.

Close