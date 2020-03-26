HomeEntertainment News

#CouplesChallenge: How Well Do You Know Your Spouse? (J.Lo, A-Rod, Giannis & More)

Posted 8 hours ago

Social Distancing is making people at home get creative on ways to past time. The newest challenge has to be the most funniest one thus far.

Listen Live

Tik Tok has created a challenge called #CouplesChallenge to see how well you and your spouse know each other. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez were the first celebrities to participate in the challenge. Following them was NBA All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Danae.

Check out some of the couples that took on the newest challenge!

 

 

Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [Video]

 

#CouplesChallenge: How Well Do You Know Your Spouse? (J.Lo, A-Rod, Giannis & More)  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

So Tiktok has become our new bestfriend. This has become our quality/Family Time. And the kids are obsessed.😫 Swipe to See the Epic Fails🤣➡️➡️➡️ . .💛 I've been M.I.A. Because I've been BUSY! Ha! Not in the sense that I have places to go, people to see. I've just been busy with these kids! Its made me lazy and active at the same damn time. Im super involved with them trying to keep them occupied, fed and alive but in the same instance, i haven't done much of anything else. . .🧡 This is a weird state im in. And I'm just trying to adjust. Im used to dropping them off at Daycare and getting stuff done. Now i find myself tryna figure out what to do and when to do it. I've been wanting to clean and organize their room for the longest, but doing it while their home is literally pointless. So it'll just stay a disarray until we resume back to normal. . .💛 All renovations we planned on doing this year is on hold. . .🧡 The upside is we've been saving alot of money being home. Cause yall know I love dating the Mr. . .💛 Downside, me and hubby dont get our own alone time like before. Remember we cosleep with the pickney dem😫 . .🧡 Either way, we're appreciative of this time together as a family. And I'm praying for all my ig mommies and friends that are dealing with this unexplainable situation. . .💛 How are you guys holding up in the midst of Covid19? 🧡💛🧡💛 #covid19 #quarantineandChill #homeschooling #mommyblogger #MotheringthroughMarriage #mommination #blackmomsblog #tiktok #coupleschallenge #blackwivesmatter #marriedmama #ToriRaia #IylaRaine #nycmom #blacklove #millenialmarriage

A post shared by 4Real_ish (@4real_ish) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#coupleschallenge

A post shared by Nelly☺️ (@pretty.petty.nelly) on

10.

Close