Remembering The Life Of D4m Skiano [Photos]

According to Monsters and Critics, rising Philly artist D4m Skiano has been shot and killed last night after multiple shots in the head. The alleged shooting occurred in Point Breeze section of South Philly. Skiano was pronounced dead on the scene and another victim was shot in the back.

The staus of the second victim is unknown.

Flexin’ N Flashin’ artist SimxSantana took to social media to mourn the death of his close friend D4m Skiano.

Skiano was apart of the D4m group with his close friend D4m Flvcko. Our condoloences go out to Skiano’s friends and family.

