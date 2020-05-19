Dame Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash has grown up to be a dash-ingly beautiful young lady! The music mogul has a 20-year old daughter that is growing up so fast. Dame has openly stood up for his daughter on numerous occasions when trolls have said nasty things about his baby girl. You go Dame stand up for your daughter! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Dame Dash’s beautiful daughter Ava Dash below.
Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com