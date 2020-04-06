DeMarcus Cousins Suffers A 52-Point L In The NBA 2K Players Tournament, Twitter Fries Him

The first round in the NBA 2K Players Tourney is done, but one game, in particular, has fans talking.

The second round in the NBA 2K Players tournament is set, but we had to get some first-round action to get there. When the competition was first announced, curiosity sparked with fans wondering just how good the league’s superstars are in popular basketball video game franchise.

Most of the games in the first round of action were blowouts except for Donovan Mitchell and Rui Hachimura’s matchup, which came down to a final shot. The tournament’s top seed, Kevin Durant, kicked things off by getting the boot first at the hands of Miami Heat’s star Derrick Jones Jr.

Trae Young, who claimed to be a rookie when it came to picking up sticks, handled seasoned NBA 2K player Harrison Barnes smacking him by 40.

At the time that was the highest deficit any player faced during the tournament, that was until DeMarcus Cousins told Harrison Barnes to hold his beer. Cousins was the favorite to win his matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man Andre Drummond. But he spectacularly let everyone down as we all watched him get his ass handed to him electronically on the virtual hardwood.

Drummond stepped on the gas immediately, cooking Cousins with his former team the Lakers while Boogie failed to utilize the weapons he had on the Brooklyn Nets. When the game clock hit 00:00, Cousins took home the honors of losing by 52 points, easily topping Harrison Barnes blowout loss.

Twitter had jokes immediately telling Boogie to never pick up the sticks again and participate in anymore NBA 2K tournaments. Some even claimed Ronnie 2K was enjoying the moment and also rigged the game against Cousins following him getting caught on live stream calling the NBA baller a d*ck. Social media wanted Ronnie fired, and Boogie responded to the clip telling “the face of NBA 2K” you know you f*cked up, right? Ronnie did eventually apologize.

Bro in a moment of work stress, I said something super dumb that wasn’t at all how I feel about you. My bad & I sincerely apologize. Let’s have some fun starting this weekend, bring the action and see if you can be crowned champ — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) April 1, 2020

But back to the ass-whooping, you can peep all of the hilarious reactions in the gallery below.

