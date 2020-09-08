Philly Mourns On The Passing Of Temple University’s DJ Chaos

The Philadelphia DJ community has recently received bad news on the unfortunate passing of DJ Chaos over Labor Day Weekend. Chaos was a Norristown bred that took his talents to Temple University. During his time in Philly, he would gain the respect of the Philly DJ community by tearing up different clubs and events.
DJ Chaos was also known to be one of the creators of the annual Spring Fest. Many friends, family & fellow DJs have mourned after getting the news of Chao’s unfortunate passing.
Our condoloences go out to the friends and family of DJ Chaos.
