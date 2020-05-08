HomeExclusives

PHOTOS: Tania Williams And Lori Harvey Hanging Out By The Pool!

Posted 22 hours ago

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fabolous’ step-daughter Taina Williams and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey were spotted poolside at a mini Cinco De Mayo/birthday party for Taina. Hot girl summer came in full effect when they started taking hitting the flicks.

Check out the photos below!

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Better together 👯‍♀️

A post shared by Amaya Colon (@amayacolonn) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Gals💕

A post shared by Asia Carter (@thai_princess) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Swear they passed us, they doing to much 🤩

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Brown Skin Girls 👑

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

flavors🤎

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

LA Winter💧

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

