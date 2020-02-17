Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

HomeBHM Photos

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in  Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.  The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea. 

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

1. MC Lyte

MC Lyte

2. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

4. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell

5. Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford
