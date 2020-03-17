Forever An Eagle: Remembering Malcolm Jenkins [Photos]

NOOO! Not our leader, our voice & the defenses backbone. Sadly to say, All Star and soon to be First Ballot Hall Of Famer Safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways.
After 6 great years full of wins and losses the Eagles & Jenkins agree to move in different directions. The Piscataway, New Jersey native has made his print in Eagles fans heart for life where he helped bring something to the fans they’ve been waiting for their whole lives and thats a Super Bowl. We loved partying down Broad St and cannot wait until it’s time to celebrate him when he comes back as a Hall Of Famer.
Philly love Jenkins!
1. Philadelphia Eagles v Washington RedskinsSource:Getty
LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 10: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises his fist as he stands during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 10, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,medium group of people,standing,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,match – sport,philadelphia eagles,landover,washington redskins,fedexfield,national anthem,fist,maryland – state,chris long – american football player,rodney mcleod,nfc east,malcolm jenkins