Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [Photos]

Gianna Bryant or other known as Gigi Bryant has made her transition alongside her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year. Today, May 1st Gigi would’ve been turning 14 years old. Gianna was an impressive athlete just like her father and had high hopes in making it to the big leagues. Gigi has three sisters, named Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We honor her today on her birthday as we do every day!

Mother of Gigi, Vanessa Bryant recently posted a photo of her daughter captioning it, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings”

#Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

