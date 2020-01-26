Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. Withhosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet.

Take a look at all this slayage:

***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com