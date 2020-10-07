Gucci Releases “Fake” Collection As A Nod To Their Long Battle With Counterfeits

One of the most bootlegged brands ever is taking a stab at knocking itself off. Gucci has a new drop that purposely tongue in cheek.

As spotted Hype Beast the Italian brand has announced their “Fake Not” Collection. An ironic take on distinctive House codes, the words ‘Fake’ and ‘Not’ are displayed onto GG Supreme canvas, crafted into some of their staple accessories. The narrative began with a print inspired by a retro appropriation of the Gucci logo featuring the bicolor stripe. Entering a new chapter, the green and red design mixes with ‘Fake/Not’—a playful commentary on the idea of imitation.

The collection spans across their signature backpack, their medium suitcase and the uber popular belt bag. You can see more of the “Fake Not” pieces below and shop the collection here.

