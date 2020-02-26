Happy Anniversary: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Throughout The Years [Photos]

Being a football fan we are use to the New England Patriots going to the Super Bowl each and every year. Most of the time they win it, but when they lose… The football world goes crazy. Due to the occasion of Tom Brady celebrating his anniversary with the love of his life Gisele Bündchen we chose to be nice today. I mean, he did help our Philadelphia Eagles in winning their first Super Bowl. Here are some pictures of these love birds throughout the 11 years of them being together. Go Birds!

