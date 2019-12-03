Dascha Polanco is a woman of many looks. You’d literally feel like you’re dating a different person each time you step out with her. The actress made waves in the entertainment industry with her role on Orange is the New Black. Since then, she has showed off her gorgeous face, killer curves, and stylish wigs on just about every red carpet.

She is an actress who is not afraid of “going there” to make a statement with hair and makeup. She has fun with her makeup and isn’t opposed to braiding up her mane and throw on a fun wig. This year alone, Dascha has given us a range of beauty looks and hairstyles that are worth talking about. I imagine her glam room to have shelves of wigs, with each of them named in alphabetical order.

In honor of her 37th birthday, we’re looking at the many faces of Dascha Polanco.

Happy Birthday, Dascha Polanco! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Hair And Beauty Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com