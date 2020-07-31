Happy Birthday Lil Uzi Vert! Here Are 9 Songs From Baby Pluto That Took Us To The Moon

July 31, 1994, Symere Woods aka Lil Uzi Vert blessed the Earth with his presence. Baby Pluto took the Philly streets over with his constant bangers flooding the streets. Colorful dreads and shoulder rolling was at an all-time high when Uzi hit the scene! After bubbling up in his hometown Uzi linked up with another Philly native DJ Drama when he heard an Uzi song playing on the radio. After Drama got in contact with Uzi the rest was history. The industry’s appetizer to Lil Uzi was his catchy hook on the song ‘WDYW‘ alongside DJ Carnage, ASAP Ferg, Rich The Kid. Following that song was the Wiz Khalifa’s Under The Influence Tour.

Uzi x Wiz @wizkhalifa under the influence tour 🔺🔥🔥🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/DHKoQOq28b — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) September 4, 2014

Uzi recalls this being his first tour experience. Later down the road Baby Pluto and Wiz hopped on a track together called ‘Pull Up‘. We can go all day on how many bangers Lil Uzi has been apart of but in honor of his birthday, let’s go back and listen to nine of our favorite songs from the Philly rockstar!

