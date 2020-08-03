Philly , rocky
Happy Birthday, Rocky! Here Are Our Favorite Looks From The Queen Of Philly [Photos]

Posted August 3, 2020

Rocky

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

See back in the da….Don’t get us started!! If you’ve been to Philly you know how much we love us some Rocky. The queen of Philly has been going around tearing down shows and serving looks at the same time. In honor of Rocky’s birthday lets go down memory lane and check out some of our favorite looks from the Philly artist.

1.

View this post on Instagram

A real bitch shit I just happened to rap 😎 location:norf

A post shared by Rocky (@fakebitcheshero) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

U can never get ya nigga back ! Rocky 😎 the realist.

A post shared by Rocky (@fakebitcheshero) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

They be like I like rocky but... no mommy u a hater 🖤

A post shared by Rocky (@fakebitcheshero) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Lo-key they be hating just a lil bit 🤷🏽‍♀️❤️😎

A post shared by Rocky (@fakebitcheshero) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

I got plans on getting rich!

A post shared by Rocky (@fakebitcheshero) on

