Happy Birthday Sis! 15 Times Janet Mock Stunted On The Red Carpet

Posted 12 hours ago

FX Networks Season 2 Premiere of Pose - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

When Janet Mock came out as a trans woman in Marie Claire back in 2011, the PEOPLE journalist probably had no idea that her life and career would be what it is now.

From a popular web series on MSNBC to two New York Times best-selling books to an Oprah Super Soul Sunday sit down to writing, directing and producing for the hit FX drama Pose, the Hawaii native is living her best life…and showing other Black trans women that they too can live out their dreams.

Oh, and did we mention that Mock is the first trans woman to secure a landmark deal with Netflix? It’s through that work that create even more space for her to develop a slate of projects with trans characters as the central focal point.

Last month at the Essence Women in Hollywood Luncheon, the cast of Pose was honored, the first Black trans women in the event’s 13-year-history. Speaking on behalf of the show, Mock made sure to use that moment to illuminate the violence that Black women and girls face.

“In the world that we see, all Black girls are protected and nurtured, liberated and centered. We are centered because we matter. We are centered because our own liberation as Black people, regardless of our gender or sexuality, lies in the well being and survival of all our sisters. Especially those most vulnerable and most overlooked,” she said.

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

 

Mock is the perfect combination of bravery and brains, but she also knows how to shut down a red carpet too. So for her birthday (March 10), we want to celebrate all that is stylish and special about this amazing Black trans sista!

Take a look:

Happy Birthday Sis! 15 Times Janet Mock Stunted On The Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2. Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala

Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala

3. 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

4. 2019 Writers Guild Awards

2019 Writers Guild Awards

5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp

6. FX Networks Season 2 Premiere of Pose

FX Networks Season 2 Premiere of Pose

7. Red Carpet Event For Pose

Red Carpet Event For Pose

8. Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals

9. Walt Disney Television Emmy Party

Walt Disney Television Emmy Party

10. FOX, FX And Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party

FOX, FX And Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After Party

11. 76th Annual Golden Globe awards

76th Annual Golden Globe awards

12. 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

13. 2019 Time 100 Gala

2019 Time 100 Gala

14. 2018 Academy Awards

2018 Academy Awards

15. 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards
