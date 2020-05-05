Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant! The Mamba’s Are Family GOALS [Photos]

Happy Birthday to the lovely Vanessa Bryant! She will be turning 38 years young today and is looking magnificent! The past year has been a hectic one for the Bryant family with the untimely passing of Vanessa’s husband/NBA legend Kobe & her daughter Gianna ‘Gigi‘ Bryant.

Ms. Bryant manages to keep a smile on her face for her other children. The Bryant family then & still from this day are family goals. The amount of love and support they give each other is & was amazing. Let’s go down memory lane for Vanessa’s B-Day celebration! #Mambamentality

