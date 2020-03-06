How Many Times Has Lil Uzi Vert Mentioned A Honda Accord In a Song?

Lil Uzi Vert has been the talk of the day since he has dropped his long awaited album ‘Eternal Atake’. After the first, second & maybe even third run through of the album you might’ve caught the line of Uzi talking about a Honda Accord. Surprisingly, for someone that is filthy rich and drives million dollar cars, he mentions Honda’s a lot. We are not really sure where the infatuation of Honda Accords come’s from but in Luv Is Rage 2 on the track ‘444+222’ he says “She really don’t get too impressed, Honda Accord”. Now the newest album on the track ‘Baby Pluto’ he says “I ain’t f**k a b*tch in so long, I’d do it in a Honda Accord (No cap)”. Well well well Mr. Lil Uzi Vert we have caught onto you!

