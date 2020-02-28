HomeRadio One Exclusives

I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

Posted 24 hours ago

Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

Chris Brown is an R&B superstar in the day and a super dad at night!

Breezy recently shared a photo of his newest born son Aeko Catori Brown. Aeko is Breezy’s second child, Royalty is his first born. His little queen Royalty got a whole album cover and the title to his 7th studio album. Are we getting a ‘Aeko’ self titled album next?! Regardless of the name we are ready for another Breezy album. In the mean time look at this ADORABLE photo of his baby son Aeko!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Lady’s man ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

