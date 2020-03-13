HomeRadio One Exclusives

Is Donovan Mitchell Mad At Rudy Gobert? “They Need To Behave Responsibly”

Posted 8 hours ago

NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert have been the first well known basketball players to announce they have gotten the Coronavirus or other known as COVID-19. News broke the internet that the Utah Jazz game was being postponed and the whole NBA season will be on ice until further notice.

Both Mitchell & Gobert took some time to give us an update on how they are doing with the virus. Although they sound like they’re in high spirits it sounded like Mitchell was a bit upset in people around him not “behaving responsible”. Is Mitchell speaking about Rudy being irresponsible and possibly being the first to spread it to the rest of the team?

We wish the both of them a speedy recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

3. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Source:NBA Photos

Donovan Mitchell NBA Draft Utah Jazz donovan mitchell

4. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert Source:Getty Images

Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz Coronavirus rudy gobert

