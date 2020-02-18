Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiancé?

View this post on Instagram

She got my back even when she in front of me!! This women right here is my BackBone!! She’s what’s necessary, I’m amazed by her strength and grace everyday. I ain’t trying to sound like a sucka but idc this what she do to me. Best woman I’ve ever had!!! Never thought I could ever be with one woman, she took that desire away from me real talk it’s all about you @getuptoparr !! Parr-Odom type shit!!