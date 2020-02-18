Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By His Fiancé?

Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That’s probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio.
Destiny Odom, Odom’s daughter, took to instagram to allege Lamar’s fiancé Sabrina Parr might be physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below.
On January 26, Odom took to instagram with an emotional caption for his fiancée Sabrina. The post came not long after Sabrina seemed to delete their engagement Instagram post from November 2019.
All seemed well just this past summer….