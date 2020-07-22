Jeannie Mai, “If It Requires Pants Or A Bra It Ain’t Happening” [Photos]

Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Now, Jeannie was feeling spicy and posted some thirst traps to the Gram! Alongside the thirst traps served by Ms Snow-woman she had a caption we can all relate to saying, “If It Requires Pants Or A Bra It Ain’t Happening”.

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!! Live your life girl we are NOT mad at you!

Check out all the thirst traps Jeannie Mai has given us thus far below!

