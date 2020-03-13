Kash Doll’s HOT Photoshoot In Her Bathtub [Photos]

Kash Doll was servin’ them looks! Before we wish our favorite doll a happy birthday she decided to bless us a day prior with a gift of her own.

Detriot’s queen posted up some pictures from a recent photoshoot soaking up in the bathtub. Ms. Ice Me Out is turning 27 tomorrow March 14th. Ay, one thing we can take from this is Kash loves to go over the top but the only difference is she looks FIRE doing it!

Check the pictures out below.

