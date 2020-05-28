Kehlani hopped on the gram to show off how that quarantine life has been treating her. The Oakland based artist has not been missing any meals and she is looking amazing!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Being a mommy and a celebrity can be hard to balance but Baelani seems to have the hang of it. Following the release of her third studio album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” she has been getting great feedback. The toxic artist is celebrating the success of the project by staying home and serving looks!

Related: Ice T’s Wife, Coco Gets Sexy For The Gram! [PHOTOS]

Related: Tinashe Spicy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com