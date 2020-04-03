Philly Model/Photographer Nu.Ski did a recent photo shoot with Skims. Where she posted some sexy photos of herself wearing Kim Kardashian’s line Skims. When she posted the photos to Twitter Kim Kardashian loved it so much she replied to the tweet with some fire emojis! Instantly everyone from Philly went crazy and her photoshoot is going viral!

Listen Live

Check the full photoshoot shoot out below.

Related: Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]

Exclusive Interview: Philly Girls Go Viral After Hit & Run Caught On Camera

Kim Kardashian Open Hand Smacks Her Sister Kourtney [Video]

Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Philly Model Nu.Ski was originally published on rnbphilly.com