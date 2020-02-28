Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught Taking Photos By A Bar Owner [Video]

The unfortunate tragedy of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s helicopter crash story has more developing news.

Their has been an online complaint of the L.A. County’s sheriff department for their insensitive actions during the helicopter crash.

Sources say multiple LA county sheriffs were caught taking photos during the helicopter crash outside a local bar. They have not came out with the names of the sheriffs that were taking photos.

The L.A. County Sheriff Department have contacted all the families that were in the helicopter crash to pay their condolences.

