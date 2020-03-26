HomePhotos

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Posted 7 hours ago

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well.

Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

 

Related: #CouplesChallenge: How Well Do You Know Your Spouse? (J.Lo, A-Rod, Giannis &amp; More)

Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Living Room Ready 🔥🤪

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

Close