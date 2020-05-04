HomeEntertainment News

Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Posted 14 hours ago

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lori Harvey single-handedly made everybody put down the quarantine snacks and do some sit-ups. Just another day by the pool Ms. Harvey was having where she chose to save the pics and videos for the shower. From there, we got the jaw-dropping video of Lori Harvey showing off her amazing body!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Welp, just like her on and off boo Future would say, “Life is good”

Check out the full video below!

Related: Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

 

Lori Harvey In The Shower Reeling In The Ultimate Thirst Trap  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Details 💕

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

💥

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

♑️

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

🐰💕

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

🤍🤍🤍 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

LA Winter💧

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

Close