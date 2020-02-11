Loving on a Budget: 6 Restaurants Offering FREE Food on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year where couples express their love for each other by showering one another with gifts. But let’s face it when you add up the price of gifts along with luxury dinner dates, the romantic day can run a hole in your pockets. Not to worry, we’re coming through with 6 restaurants offering free meals on Valentine’s Day. Single? That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the deals. Just look at it as reparations from a previous bad romance.

1. Burger King View this post on Instagram a flame-grilled Whopper is just what Harley Quinn needs to get over her ex-flame. amirite? #burgerquinn A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:03am PST Burger King is offering free whooper to all customers who come into the store with a picture of their ex to add to the restaurant’s “breakup box.” The promotion is in conjunction with the new film “Birds of Prey,” released nationwide in theaters Friday.

3. Qdoba View this post on Instagram We mean it when we say you can kiss anything on 2/14 for #QDOBAforaKiss 😘 A post shared by QDOBA (@qdoba) on Feb 8, 2020 at 1:51pm PST Qdoba is at it again with their 10th annual “QDOBA for a Kiss” promotion for Valentine’s Day. Guests who share a kiss with anyone or anything will receive a second free entrée when they purchase an entrée at participating locations on February 14.

5. Hooters View this post on Instagram Bet you’re wiping some drool off your screen rn. 📸: @puriyfoodie A post shared by Hooters (@hooters) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:34am PST There’s nothing better than wings from Hooters. The fast-food chain is offering 10 free boneless wings to any customer who brings in a photo of their ex to shred. You must first purchase a 10 piece chicken before in order for the deal to be valid.