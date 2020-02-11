Loving on a Budget: 6 Restaurants Offering FREE Food on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year where couples express their love for each other by showering one another with gifts. But let’s face it when you add up the price of gifts along with luxury dinner dates, the romantic day can run a hole in your pockets. Not to worry, we’re coming through with 6 restaurants offering free meals on Valentine’s Day. Single? That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the deals. Just look at it as reparations from a previous bad romance.
Related: Most Visited Restaurants In Philly On Valentine’s Day
1. Burger King
Burger King is offering free whooper to all customers who come into the store with a picture of their ex to add to the restaurant’s “breakup box.” The promotion is in conjunction with the new film “Birds of Prey,” released nationwide in theaters Friday.
2. Fogo de Chão
Who said fine dining had to be pricy? Couples dining at any restaurant located in the continental U.S. or Puerto Rico between February 13 and 16 will receive one complimentary dining card for a Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Sunday Brunch.
3. Qdoba
Qdoba is at it again with their 10th annual “QDOBA for a Kiss” promotion for Valentine’s Day. Guests who share a kiss with anyone or anything will receive a second free entrée when they purchase an entrée at participating locations on February 14.
4. PostMates
This one is for all of our heartbroken friends! The delivery app has partnered with 7-Eleven and Ben & Jerry’s to give away free pints of ice cream between February 10 and February 16.
5. Hooters
There’s nothing better than wings from Hooters. The fast-food chain is offering 10 free boneless wings to any customer who brings in a photo of their ex to shred. You must first purchase a 10 piece chicken before in order for the deal to be valid.
6. Cisis Pizza
Kids need love too on Valentine’s Day! Tell your little ones you love them by logging on to Cicispizza.com to download the special ciciscoupon that offers a free Kids Buffet with the purchase of an Adult Buffet on February 14.