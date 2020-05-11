Ludacris & Nelly Confirmed As Next #Verzuz Battle, Athleisure Wearing Twitter In Shambles

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland epic #Verzuz Battle series have continued to take artist appreciation to new levels.

After the epic and much-needed battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, which resulted in more than 700,000 fans tuning and more than 1 Billion impressions, Swizz and Timbaland announced the artists next up and this time they’re taking it to ATL and St. Louis with a hit for hit showdown between Ludacris and Nelly.

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday Timbaland,” Swizz Beatz asked Timbaland on IG Live. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” Timbaland replied.

The live didn’t even finish before Twitter got a hold of the announcement and began making predictions on the hits the two chart-topping MCs would choose. The two 90s icons have more than their fair share of hits, so their battle is sure to be something worth tuning into next Saturday–when it’s expected to go down. Of course in true Black Twitter fashion, fans began throwing a hilarious nod to the early 2000 fashion by showcasing their best throwback fits.

Y'all really think Nelly could really go up against Luda?? That's just ludicrous #NellyVsLudacris pic.twitter.com/RhpAZBBYa2 — Misanthropic Misandrist (@luciaralepobe) May 10, 2020

Despite many fans’ predictions, the battle between Ludacris and Nelly would definitely be pretty tight with both being dominant multi-platinum selling artists in the early 2000s.

With more than nine Top 10 Billboard hits, including two No. 1 hits as a solo artist with “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” in back-to-back months, Nelly had the charts on lock during 2002. HIs chart-topping hit, “Grillz,” was the Grammy-winning artist’s highest-charting song since then when it reached No. 2 in 2006.

A chart dominator in his own right, Ludacris released five consecutive platinum albums and posted 17 Top 10 hits, including two No.1 hits as a soloist with “Money Maker” and “Stand Up” in the 2000s.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below.

