Meek Mill & Designer Milan Rouge Hit The Town

If there were any doubts clothing designer Milan from Milano Di Rouge is pregnant by Meek Mill, then they were squashed last night when the two were photographed together at the Bad Boy 3 premiere in LA. Despite neither of them confirming their relationship or womb ties, it’s pretty obvious they’re together and expecting a child. I mean, what man hangs out with a pregnant woman unless it’s his sister?!

Mill and Milano’s rumored romance goes back months to when they posted glimpses of one another on their Instastories. He also voiced his anger, on social media, when someone burglarized her Philly clothing store. Mill and Milano are both from Philly, which is how they met. And he’s been a long time supporter of her clothing line and helped popularize it by wearing it and using his platform to promote it.

“Meek Mill was the first celebrity in my clothes,” she told us in a 2019 interview. “I launched my brand November 2012, he wear a Hoodie in December. My best friend, she grew up with them. She went to the studio and he was like, ‘Tell that Milano chick to come down and they give us some gear.’”

And the rest was history. Milano announced her pregnancy in December at a fashion show for her latest collection. She’s been keeping us updated with her baby bump on Instagram, keep scrolling to see!

