Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive…

Meek Mill might have wanted to let his recent kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj cool off for a while. But nevertheless, the Philly rapper held an #AskMeek Q&A today (Feb. 7) and Twitter exercised everything but chill.
Like come on, y’all really asked this man about his knees and french fries on these Internets?
We did get some interesting info. Like, apparently Meek Mill prefers Ishkabibbles but he’ll be opening his own cheesesteak restaurant in Philly soon.
But for the most part, there a whole heaping full of slander. Those Barbz clearly have long memories.
