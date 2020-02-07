Meek Mill might have wanted to let his recent kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj cool off for a while. But nevertheless, the Philly rapper held an #AskMeek Q&A today (Feb. 7) and Twitter exercised everything but chill.

#askmeek tag it ask a question and I’ll answer!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 7, 2020

Like come on, y’all really asked this man about his knees and french fries on these Internets?

https://twitter.com/roadrunninraffy/status/1225850649700642818

We did get some interesting info. Like, apparently Meek Mill prefers Ishkabibbles but he’ll be opening his own cheesesteak restaurant in Philly soon.

Ishkabibles but I’m about to open my own cheesesteak spot in philly this year!!!! https://t.co/eov0jlqzes — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 7, 2020

But for the most part, there a whole heaping full of slander. Those Barbz clearly have long memories.

Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive… was originally published on hiphopwired.com