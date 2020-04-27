Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Meek Mill is no stranger on flexin’ on the gram (motivational purposes only). This time around it was celebrating his girlfriend Milano Di Rouge’s birthday. Meek Milly posted a photo of the two with a heart warming caption, “Happy bday @iammilanrouge You different so that’s the way I’m having it wit you! Got you the best #pregnancybouncebackkit lol #yeahimlovingthat “

Milano was iced out with some new jewelry from Meek and the piece is beautiful! Check out the photo below!

