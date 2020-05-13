Pennsylvania has taken been contributing to flattening the curve by making a mandated stay at home order until further notice. The good people of Philadelphia have been having a hard time following the new rules….including Rapper Meek Mill?

Now, we want to give Meek the benefit of the doubt and hope that we are looking at old photos. Especially after girlfriend, Milano Di Rouge just gave birth to they’re baby. Philly’s own Meek Milly has been posting many photos of him riding bikes around Philly. We get it Meek bike life must go on BUT in the middle of a pandemic?! We gotta do better!

Is Meek Mill Riding Bikes Outside During COVID-19 Pandemic?! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com