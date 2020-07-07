HomeThe Morning Hustle

Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes is now the richest athlete in North America professional sports.

Source: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


 

The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports.

He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history. Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately!

1. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 12 years (2020–2031) | Contract Value: $503,000,000 | Average Per Year: $41,916,666.70 

2. Mike Trout

Mike Trout Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 12 years (2019–2030) | Contract Value: $426,500,000 | Average Per Year: $35,541,667

3. Canelo Álvarez

Canelo Álvarez Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 5 years (2018–2023) | Contract Value: $365,000,000 | Average Per Year: $73,000,000

4. Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 13 years (2019–2031) | Contract Value: $330,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,384,615

5. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 13 years (2015–2027) | Contract Value: $325,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,000,000

6. Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 9 years (2020-2028) | Contract Value: $324,000,000 | Average Per Year: $36,000,000

7. Manny Machado

Manny Machado Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2019–2028) | Contract Value: $300,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,000,000

8. Alex Rodriquez (New York Yankees)

Alex Rodriquez (New York Yankees) Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2008–2017) | Contract Value: $275,000,000 | Average Per Year: $27,500,000

9. Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 8 years (2019–2026) | Contract Value: $260,000,000 | Average Per Year: $32,500,000

10. Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers)

Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers) Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2001–2010) | Contract Value: $252,000,000 | Average Per Year: $25,200,000

11. Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 8 years (2016–2023) | Contract Value: $248,000,000 | Average Per Year: $31,000,000

12. Anthony Rendon

Anthony Rendon Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 7 years (2020–2026) | Contract Value: $245,000,000 | Average Per Year: $35,000,000

13. Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 7 years (2020–2026) | Contract Value: $245,000,000 | Average Per Year: $35,000,000

14. Robinson Cano

Robinson Cano Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2014–2023) | Contract Value: $240,000,000 | Average Per Year: $24,000,000

15. Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2012–2021) | Contract Value: $240,000,000 | Average Per Year: $24,000,000

16. James Harden

James Harden Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 6 years (2017–2023) | Contract Value: $228,000,000 | Average Per Year: $38,000,000

17. Joey Votto

Joey Votto Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 10 years (2014–2024) | Contract Value: $225,000,000 | Average Per Year: $22,500,000

18. David Price

David Price Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 7 years (2016–2022) | Contract Value: $217,000,000 | Average Per Year: $31,000,000

19. Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 7 years (2014–2020) | Contract Value:$215,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,714,286

20. Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 9 years (2020–2028) | Contract Value:$215,000,000 | Average Per Year: $23,888,889

21. Prince Fielder

Prince Fielder Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 9 years (2012–2020) | Contract Value:$214,000,000 | Average Per Year: $23,777,778

22. Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 7 years (2015–2021) | Contract Value:$210,000,000 | Average Per Year: $30,000,000

23. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 5 years (2018–2023) | Contract Value:$206,794,070 | Average Per Year: $41,358,814

24. Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 6 years (2016–2021) | Contract Value:$206,500,000 | Average Per Year:$34,416,667

25. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Source:Getty

 

Contract Length: 5 years (2017–2022) | Contract Value:$201,158,790 | Average Per Year:$40,231,758

