Nurse Cries Over The Safety At The Hospitals “We Are Not Being Protected” [Video]

Posted 6 hours ago

Chicago Nurse Imaris Vera has recently quit her job due to the safety of the nurses. Vera decided to express her frustration via Instagram saying, “I chose 𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 today…

& my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me

I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙉𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙉…

Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape..

A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮…

I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety”

My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now … if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..”

I replied, “But it’s Airborne… those surgical masks won’t protect us ..”

My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..”

I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & 𝕟𝕠 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕜 𝕠𝕟”

I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives …

Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point..

I thought to myself.. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴..?

I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes..

“Can I please just wear 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐍𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤… I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ”

My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it.

So I gave report, & left.

America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe.

Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.”

 

Check the full video out below.

 

