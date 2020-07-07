HomeLocal

Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

Posted 11 hours ago

Reggae Reggae Vibes Restaurant Philly

Source: @reggaereggaevibes / @reggaereggaevibes

Philadelphia has a handful of activities to offer. Whether you explore the rich history, catch an Eagles game, and last but certainly not least eat some amazing food. Philly supports black businesses and we have a full list of delightful spots you must hit when you’re in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection! The variety of black-owned businesses will leave you eating all day.

You looking for some good soul food, seafood, BBQ, and even some vegan options? Check out the list below!

 

1. Reggae Reggae Vibes Restaurant

2. South Jazz Kitchen

3. 48th Street Grille

4. Aksum Cafe

5. Ms.Tootsie’s

6. Angry Deekin BBQ

ANGRY DEEKIN BBQ Pulled Pork #angrydeekinbbq #getsome

7. Tasties

8. Baby Buns

9. Barkley’s BBQ

10. Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

11. Butter’s Soul Food

12. Country Cookin’

13. Relish Philly

14. Bower Cafe

15. Franny Lou’s Porch

16. Rose Petals Cafe & Lounge

17. Front Street Cafe

18. Soulfed Philly

19. Vegan-ish

20. The Nile Cafe

21. Atiya Ola’s Spirit First Foods

22. Linda’s Vegetarian Village

Gene enjoyed his carrot salad hoagie today.

23. All The Way Live

24. Green Soul

25. iMunch Cafe

26. Warmdaddy’s

27. Win Win Coffee Bar

28. Stripp’d Juice

29. Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen

30. Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat

31. Kilimandjaro Restaurant

😋😋😋!

32. Friday Saturday Sunday

33. The Spicy Belly

Yum! Www.thespicybelly.com/pickup

34. Big Boyz

