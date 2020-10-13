HomeGallery

Happy Birthday Petty Levels! Here Are Some Thirst Traps That Has Philly DRAWN

Posted 15 hours ago

Petty Levels Philly Artist

Source: Petty Levels / @Pettylevels

I’m petty I’m petty I’m petty! The queen of the petty behavior, Petty Levels is celebrating her 20th birthday (October 13th). Libra’s stand up! Ms.Petty Levels is a rising Philly artist that caught a buzz off her single ‘I’m Petty

Not only has she been flooding the Philly streets with her music but her bubbly personality gained her over 1 million followers on Instagram (@Pettylevels).

Petty’s real name is Mia Bennett. Many people flood her comments with questions like, “Does Petty Levels have a boyfriend?” and the answer to that is still unknown as she has not openly spoken about her relationship status. In the meantime check out some photos of Petty Level’s living her best life below!

How I will look in my casket

❤️

The one that got away .. 🔓

👅

These niggas lame they gotta show me 🧐

Bread winnas 🖤

Sweet face , savage heart

🖤

🧡Chosen one

Not even 20 yet but she a savage ❤️😂

Yolo

