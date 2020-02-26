Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots

Philly!! We love crowning our legends and giving them their roses while they can smell them. With that being said, Philadelphia has been a huge staple for Hip Hop since the creation of the genre.

The most iconic Hip Hop group to come out of Philadelphia ‘The Roots’ have just been honored with a street name change. As we all know the street “Passyunk Ave” it has been officially changed to “Avenue Of The Roots”.

It has been told the group started their careers on Passyunk Ave & South Street where they use to do live performances.