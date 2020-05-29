1PM PRE ORDER.

EXPECTED SHIP DATE JUNE 19TH!

LIMITED QUANTITY. — LOVELLO ELIZABETH (@OfficialLovello) May 29, 2020

Philly clothing brand Lovello Elizabeth where they dropped some new clothes online and the internet exploded. Every single person in Philadelphia was on the website trying to buy some Lovello. Many people managed to get through and purchase some clothes and even more people didn’t. Now, for the people that didn’t (in Philly fashion) go to Twitter and start ranting. The bidding was an ultimate high!

Check some of the tweets below.

Related: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With

Related: South Philly: Police Officer Shot In The Leg At CVS

Related: Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City

Philly Brand Lovello Elizabeth Sells Out In Minutes And Twitter Is UPSET! was originally published on rnbphilly.com