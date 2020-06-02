Philly Protest Takes Place On The Highway And Explosions By Night [Photos]

Day 2 of protests in Philly resumed on the highway where the protestors did a peaceful walk. The police were caught on video throwing tear gas at protestors walking on highway 676.

This escalated into the night past curfew were around the city people were hearing explosions. Allegedly Philly police switched their scanner to a private channel, trapped protestors on the highway and tear-gassed them repeatedly, then protected/possibly helped organize a roving band of white supremacist Fishtown men with bats. Full recap of yesterdays protest and Philly explosions are below.

