Sanitation workers have made their voices heard today in Philadelphia as they gathered together for a rally. The reasoning behind it is for safer working conditions.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9
Many sanitation workers have complained for years on the working conditions being very unsafe, especially in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic the time was now for change . Sanitation workers from around the city gathered together at the Dilworth Plaza.
Check out some photos from the Philly Sanitation Workers Rally!
RELATED: Twitter Demands Amazon To Remove Offensive George Floyd Masks
RELATED: Philly Police Give Joe Bologna A Round Of Applause Despite His Recent Assault On Protestors [Video]
Philly Sanitation Employee’s Rally After Unsafe Working Conditions During COVID-19 [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
2. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
3. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
4. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
5. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
6. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
7. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
8. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
9. Philly Sanitation Workers Rally Photos June 9th 2020Source:Shawn Handy
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy
10. Sanitation Workers Rally Photos Philly 2020
Photo Credit: Shawn Handy