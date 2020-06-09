Philly Sanitation Employee’s Rally After Unsafe Working Conditions During COVID-19 [Photos]

Sanitation workers have made their voices heard today in Philadelphia as they gathered together for a rally. The reasoning behind it is for safer working conditions.

Many sanitation workers have complained for years on the working conditions being very unsafe, especially in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic the time was now for change . Sanitation workers from around the city gathered together at the Dilworth Plaza.

Check out some photos from the Philly Sanitation Workers Rally!

