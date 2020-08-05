Tropical Storm Isaias has come and gone in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. Although it was short-lived, the storm left most parts of the city underwater.

Many videos around the city showed 69th St, Kelly Drive & many more areas in Philly almost underwater. Many residents in Manayunk had to evacuate their homes as most neighborhoods have lost power and will not be gaining it back anytime soon. In fact, a handful of residents in Manayunk had to get picked up on a boat to get them to a safer area. New Jersey and Delaware have also been hit hard during the storm.

Check out the full aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias below.

Philly’s Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com