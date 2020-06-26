“Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 31

“Pop Lock & Drop it” rapper and St. Louis native Huey was reportedly shot and killed Thursday night, according to reports. He was 31-years-old.

According to FOX 2 in St. Louis, “The shooting happened just before midnight in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue in Kinloch.”

Baby Huey who’s real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock and Drop It”.

Twitter is in disbelief, and one user said “Y’all think y’all some star twerkers and p**** poppers now, but Pop, Lock and Drop It was gonna TEST them KNEES, hips and thighs like no other!! #RIP HUEY! Rest with the ancestors.”

Sending our condolences to him and his family. See social media’s reaction below.

