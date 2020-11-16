Poundside Pop Trolls Meek Mill & Demands Him To Pick A Side

Meek Mill has recently posted a tweet regarding the current state of Philly Hip-Hop.

I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2020

This was following a well wishes tweet for Benny The Butcher & Boosie Badazz that were both shot this past weekend. Philly rising artist Poundside Pop was not on the same page with Meek and demanded him to pick a side. Following that demand was a lot of back and forth arguing between the two artists and instant disappointment by Meek Mill. Check out the full conversation below!

