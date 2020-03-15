Quarantine Slaps: Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection Of Music

Robert Longfellow

Donald Glover clearly had some time. The renowned actor also known as (sometimes) Childish Gambino just surprised dropped a new collection of music titled Donald Glover Presents in the middle of the night (March 15) with no care for sleeping schedules.

As Rolling Stone reports, the music arrived via his website and is billed under his name rather than his aforementioned music moniker. The 12-song drop features appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and SZA is playing on a loop.

The project also features some previously released tunes including “Algorythm,” “Feels Like Summer,” and Warlords.” Besides that, and until we get the tracklist, just let the joint play because there are some definite slappers on there.

For now. Donald Glover Presents is only streaming via website, right here. Considering the tumultuous times (see: Coronavirus), Glover’s tunes are receiving praise on Twitter, mostly for arriving right on time.

Glover’s last proper album, Awaken, My Love!, was released in 2016. He then went off a couple of years later with “This Is America,” winning multiple Grammys in the process.

Peep the reactions to Donald Glover Presents below. Can we speed up the arrival of that next season of Atlanta, though?

